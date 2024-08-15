Understanding how to choose the right primary care doctor is particularly important during Open Enrollment. This is the period when you can make changes to your health insurance plan, which can affect your choice of health care providers. It's essential to ensure that the primary care doctor you select is covered by your health insurance plan to avoid unexpected expenses and to fully benefit from your coverage.

A primary care physician is not just a doctor; they are your health partner, guiding you through routine check-ups, managing chronic illnesses, ordering diagnostic tests and coordinating with specialists when additional care is required.

Consider each of the following points as you navigate the process of selecting a doctor who best fits your needs.

Types of primary care doctors

Understanding the different types of primary care doctors is essential to making an informed decision:

Family medicine: These doctors provide comprehensive health care for individuals of all ages — from newborns to older adults. They are equipped to handle a wide variety of health issues and maintain continuity of care for families.

Internal medicine: Internists specialize in the care of adults. They focus on the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of adult diseases. They manage complex medical issues and chronic conditions.

Pediatrics: Pediatricians are dedicated to the health and well-being of children and adolescents. They are trained to manage the physical, behavioral and mental health care for children from birth until age 18.

Internal Medicine/Pediatrics: These doctors are double board-certified and can provide comprehensive care for both children and adults. They are an excellent choice for individuals seeking a family-oriented approach to health care.

5 things to consider when choosing a doctor

Location: Convenience is key. Decide whether you need a doctor closer to your home or your workplace to make visits more manageable.

Insurance: Confirm that the doctor you are considering is covered by your health insurance plan. This will help you avoid unexpected expenses and ensure you get the most out of your benefits.

Gender: Some patients prefer a doctor of a certain gender for personal or cultural reasons. Consider what makes you most comfortable during medical consultations.

Language: Effective communication is crucial in health care. If English is not your first language, or you're more comfortable speaking in another language, look for a doctor who can communicate with you in your preferred language.

Convenience: For convenient health care management, check the doctor's office hours, appointment availability and telehealth services, like same-day virtual care. Use the Sharp app to easily communicate with your doctor, schedule appointments, renew prescriptions and view test results from anywhere.

Your health care journey is deeply personal, and choosing the right doctor is the first step. Take this time to review the types of primary care doctors, consider factors such as location, insurance, gender, language and convenience, and make an informed decision that aligns with your health needs and preferences.

Sharp makes it easy to get the care you need. Learn more at sharp.com/choosesharp.