Help paying your Sharp Tri-City bill

Financial assistance documents

Financial Assistance Policy

Financial Assistance Application

Plain Language Summary

Policy for Billing, Collection and Bad Debt Review

Need documents in another language?

If you would like to request a translation in a language that is not already available, please email your request to STCCorrespondence@sharp.com.

Eligibility criteria

Uninsured full charity care - All uninsured patients with a family income at or below 400% of the most recent federal poverty level .

Insured with high medical cost (if you have insurance) - To see if you qualify for the discount program: Recent tax returns are tax forms that show your income for the year you were first billed or the 12 months before that. Recent pay stubs are pay stubs from within six months before or after you were first billed by the hospital, or, for preservice, when you sent in your application.



How to apply

Download and print an application

To see if you qualify for financial assistance, complete a Sharp Tri-City Medical Center application form.

If you need assistance with completing the application or for more information on financial assistance you can call 760-940-7329, available Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4:30 pm. You can also request an application by calling the same number.

Complete application and submit all required documents

Please send copies of original documents as they will not be returned.

Copy of individual tax return (1040) for current tax year, or

Copy of two most recent pay stubs

Sharp HealthCare financial assistance contact information

Please reach out to these Sharp HealthCare billing contacts for more information.

Return application and supporting documents

Please mail applications and supporting documents to:

Sharp Tri-City Medical Center

Attn: Patient Accounting

4002 Vista Way

Oceanside, CA 92056

You can also submit your application by fax to 760-940-3572 or email STCCorrespondence@sharp.com.

Hospital Bill Complaint Program

The Hospital Bill Complaint Program is a state program which reviews hospital decisions about whether you qualify for help paying your hospital bill. If you believe you were wrongly denied financial assistance, you may file a complaint with the Hospital Bill Complaint Program. Go to HospitalBillComplaintProgram.hcai.ca.gov for more information and to file a complaint.

If you need help in your language, please call 760-940-3151. The Patient Access Services office is open from 8 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, and is located at 4002 Vista Way, Oceanside, CA 92056. Aids and services for people with disabilities, like documents in braille, large print, audio, and other accessible electronic formats are also available. These services are free.

For more information

If you have any questions or need assistance completing the forms, please send us an email or call 760-940-7329, Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4:30 pm.