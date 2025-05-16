About our internship

At Sharp HealthCare, we offer a diverse and enriching internship experience for Bachelor of Social Work (BASW) and Master of Social Work (MSW) students. Whether you're pursuing a career in direct practice or macro-level social work, Sharp provides a wide range of placement opportunities designed to help you grow professionally and make a meaningful impact on the lives of patients and communities.

Our commitment to workforce development

Sharp HealthCare is proud to partner with local universities to support the development of the next generation of social workers. Our longstanding relationships with institutions such as San Diego State University (SDSU), California State University San Marcos (CSUSM), Point Loma Nazarene University (PLNU), and University of Southern California (USC) have been instrumental in shaping the health care workforce within Sharp and across San Diego County.

These partnerships have enabled us to host hundreds of BASW and MSW interns over the years, many of whom choose to continue their careers with Sharp after graduation. This ongoing collaboration not only strengthens our workforce but also ensures that our patients and communities benefit from highly trained, compassionate professionals.

Our field instructors are consistently recognized by our university partners and interns for their excellence in supervision, mentorship and leadership. They foster a dynamic and supportive learning environment where students can develop core competencies, gain real-world experience, and prepare to meet the evolving needs of diverse populations in both medical and behavioral health settings.

Placement opportunities across Sharp

Explore our wide range of internship locations and specialties:

Additional placement sites will be added soon.

Why choose Sharp?

1 Diverse clinical settings From oncology to behavioral health, our placements span the full continuum of care. 2 Exceptional mentorship Our field instructors are leaders in the field, known for fostering growth and professional development. 3 Career pathways Many interns transition into full-time roles within Sharp, contributing to a strong and sustainable workforce. 4 Commitment to equity We support initiatives that promote access to care and equity in health services.

Take the next step in your social work journey

Whether you're interested in clinical practice, policy or administration, Sharp HealthCare offers the support, training and opportunities to help shape your future in social work.

Complete our internship interest survey to ask questions and help us match you with the right opportunity.