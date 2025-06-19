Brady Neuroscience Clinic

5555 Grossmont Center Drive, La Mesa, CA 91942

Departments

Brain Endovascular

Floor 2

Complex Spine

Floor 2

Movement Disorders

Floor 2

Neuro-ophthalmology

Floor 2

Neurology and Neurosurgery

Floor 2

Location Hours
Wednesday
8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday
8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Friday
8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday
Closed
Sunday
Closed
Monday
8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday
8:00 am - 4:30 pm

How to find us

Located inside of Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Neuroscience, Floor 2

Get directions
Parking

Patients and visitors can park in the parking garage of Sharp Grossmont Hospital’s campus. The first hour is free. Patient visits are $4 for every 24 hours (with proof of visit). Visitors are charged $4 for 1 to 4 hours, and $2 for every 15 minutes thereafter (maximum of $20 a day). Multiday passes are available for $15 for 7 days. Valet parking is available Monday through Friday in front of the main hospital entrance and the emergency room from 8 am to 5:30 pm for $7 ($3 with handicapped placard).

Check-in and arrival

The Brady Neuroscience Clinic is located on the Sharp Grossmont Hospital campus, on the second floor of the Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Neuroscience, which is adjacent to the main hospital. Please arrive at the neuroscience hospital’s first floor concierge desk, where you’ll receive a name tag. Staff will direct you to the elevator to take you to the Brady Neuroscience Clinic on the second floor, where you’ll check in for your appointment at the clinic’s main counter.

Plan your visit

Information for referring providers

Take a tour of Brady Neuroscience Clinic

As part of a fully-integrated care model that includes the Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Neuroscience, the Brady Neuroscience Clinic offers evaluation, treatment, and follow-up on an outpatient basis, from its team of experts who work together to provide patients with comprehensive, coordinated care.

