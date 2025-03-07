Sharp Mary Birch Women’s Outpatient Center

3075 Health Center Drive, Floor 4, San Diego, CA 92123
858-939-4888

Hours

Location Hours
Friday
8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday
Closed
Sunday
Closed
Monday
8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday
8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday
8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday
8:00 am - 4:00 pm

How to find us

3075 Health Center Drive, Floor 4 San Diego, CA 92123

Parking

Parking is available in the structure on Health Center Drive. Parking fees may apply. Due to construction impacting our front entrance, patient pickup and drop-off is now located on the north side of our building.

Plan your visit