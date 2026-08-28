Plan your visit
Marque Urgent Care Chula Vista/Sunbow is located in Chula Vista, California. Our Chula Vista location is a convenient option for urgent care needs for those living and working in Chula Vista, Bonita, Otay Ranch, Sunbow and surrounding South Bay communities of San Diego.
In most cases, calling your doctor's office is your best first step when you have cold symptoms, a question about a chronic health problem or you're just not sure where to go.
Urgent care can be an option for:
Colds, cough or flu
Eye, ear or skin infections
Fractures
Minor burns
Minor cuts, bruises and abrasions
Respiratory infections
Strains and sprains
Urinary tract infections
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 or visit the nearest emergency room.
If you still have questions, learn where to go to get care today or call us at 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm.
Virtual urgent care visits are a convenient way to receive the care you need from the comfort of home. These virtual visits are ideal for symptoms such as:
Allergies
Anxiety/stress
Cough, congestion or sore throat
Diarrhea, nausea or vomiting
Earache or eye discomfort
Minor cuts and burns
Mild headache
Rashes
Sprains and strains
Urinary issues in women
Marque Medical offers virtual urgent care visits daily from 7 am to 10 pm.
To join a virtual visit, you’ll need a video-enabled computer or mobile device. Some insurance plans charge a copay and share of cost for virtual visits, similar to in-person visits. Check with your health plan for more information.
Sharp works with many different health plans and insurance providers, and coverage for urgent care varies depending on your plan.
Patients of Sharp Community and SharpCare medical groups can access Marque urgent care centers. If you’re not part of a Sharp medical group, your insurance provider can help you learn where to go for urgent care services.
You don't have to be a Sharp Community or SharpCare patient to visit a Marque urgent care. Marque accepts most insurance plans and payment methods, including Visa, MasterCard, Discover, American Express and cash.
If you’re a Sharp Rees-Stealy patient, please visit a Sharp Rees-Stealy Urgent Care Center near you.
Look for available reservation times above to visit Marque Urgent Care Chula Vista/Sunbow, and save your spot in advance by choosing a time that best fits your needs. This helps to cut your wait time and prepares our team for your arrival.
After you choose a time, you will submit a form detailing your information and symptoms. We’ll send you an email confirmation with the details of your reservation.
Reservation times are estimates and may change if patients with more serious conditions need to be treated first.