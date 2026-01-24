Sharp Mary Birch High-Risk Pregnancy Clinic
Closed- opens Monday 8:00 am
8010 Frost Street, Suite 414, San Diego, CA 92123
Our team includes obstetricians with advanced training in maternal-fetal medicine — a specialty focused on high-risk pregnancies and complex prenatal care. We provide expert support for:
Prenatal diagnosis of congenital conditions
Care for women expecting twins, triplets or more
Management of pregnancies with medical complications, such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease
Support for families when a baby has birth defects
Hours
|Saturday
Closed
|Sunday
Closed
|Monday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
How to find us
Get directions
Parking
Parking is $4 for 0 to 4 hours. There is no validation for parking. ACE parking booth payment methods include Visa, MasterCard, check and cash. If you are unable to pay upon leaving, the ACE attendant will require you to fill out a form and you will be billed the parking fee. Unfortunately, we do not have an ATM in our building, so please be prepared with your method of payment.