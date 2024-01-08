Sharp Mary Birch Maternal Fetal Medicine Murrieta
25395 Hancock Avenue, Suite 210, Murrieta, CA 92562
Our team includes obstetricians with advanced training in maternal-fetal medicine — a specialty focused on high-risk pregnancies and complex prenatal care. We provide expert support for:
Prenatal diagnosis of congenital conditions
Care for women expecting twins, triplets or more
Management of pregnancies with medical complications, such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease
Support for families when a baby has birth defects
Co-management between multiple medical specialists for the treatment of patients with Type 1, Type 2 or gestational diabetes
Hours
Open - closes 5:00 pm
|Monday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
Closed
|Sunday
Closed
How to find us
25395 Hancock Avenue, Suite 210 Murrieta, CA 92562Get directions
Parking
Parking is free.