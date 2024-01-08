Sharp Mary Birch Maternal Fetal Medicine Murrieta

Our team includes obstetricians with advanced training in maternal-fetal medicine — a specialty focused on high-risk pregnancies and complex prenatal care. We provide expert support for:

  • Prenatal diagnosis of congenital conditions

  • Care for women expecting twins, triplets or more

  • Management of pregnancies with medical complications, such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease

  • Support for families when a baby has birth defects

  • Co-management between multiple medical specialists for the treatment of patients with Type 1, Type 2 or gestational diabetes

