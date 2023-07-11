Douglas & Nancy Barnhart Cancer Center at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center Outpatient Infusion Center
769 Medical Center Court, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Closed - opens 8:30 am
Hours
Closed - opens 8:30 am
Closed - opens 8:30 am
|Thursday
8:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
8:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
Closed
|Sunday
Closed
|Monday
8:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
8:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
8:30 am - 5:00 pm
How to find us
Douglas & Nancy Barnhart Cancer Center at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center Outpatient Infusion Center
Suite 201. Open Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 5 pm
769 Medical Center Court Chula Vista, CA 91911
Parking
Reserved patient parking is located in front of the Barnhart Cancer Center. Free visitor parking is available in lots surrounding the facility.