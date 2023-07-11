Sharp Chula Vista Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
752 Medical Center Ct, Suite 303, Chula Vista, CA 91911
619-591-7900
Fax: 619-591-7915
Closed - opens tomorrow 7:00 am
Hours
Closed - opens tomorrow 7:00 am
Closed - opens tomorrow 7:00 am
|Sunday
Closed
|Monday
7:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Tuesday
7:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Wednesday
7:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Thursday
7:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Friday
7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
Closed
Services
- Balance and vestibular program
- Hospital rehabilitation and physical therapy
- Pelvic Rehab
- Rehabilitation - inpatient and outpatient
- Sports medicine
- Upper extremity rehabilitation
How to find us
Sharp Chula Vista Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
752 Medical Center Ct, Suite 303 Chula Vista, CA 91911
619-591-7900
Fax: 619-591-7915