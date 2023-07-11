Sharp Chula Vista Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine

752 Medical Center Ct, Suite 303, Chula Vista, CA 91911
619-591-7900
Fax: 619-591-7915
Closed - opens tomorrow 7:00 am

Hours

Closed - opens tomorrow 7:00 am
Location Hours
Sunday
Closed
Monday
7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday
7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday
7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday
7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Friday
7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday
Closed

Services

  • Balance and vestibular program
  • Hospital rehabilitation and physical therapy
  • Pelvic Rehab
  • Rehabilitation - inpatient and outpatient
  • Sports medicine
  • Upper extremity rehabilitation

How to find us

Sharp Chula Vista Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
752 Medical Center Ct, Suite 303 Chula Vista, CA 91911
619-591-7900
Fax: 619-591-7915