Sharp Coronado Hospital Outpatient Imaging and Cardiovascular Services

250 Prospect Place, Coronado, CA 92118
Closed - opens 7:30 am

Hours

Thursday
7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday
7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday
Closed
Sunday
Closed
Monday
7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday
7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday
7:30 am - 5:00 pm
MRI Appointments are available Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

How to find us

Parking

Visitors may park in front of the hospital. Valet parking is available at the hospital entrance on Prospect Place, Monday through Friday, 7 am to 4:30 pm.

Plan your visit