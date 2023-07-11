Sharp Coronado Hospital Outpatient Imaging and Cardiovascular Services
250 Prospect Place, Coronado, CA 92118
Closed - opens 7:30 am
Hours
Closed - opens 7:30 am
Closed - opens 7:30 am
|Thursday
7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
Closed
|Sunday
Closed
|Monday
7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
7:30 am - 5:00 pm
MRI Appointments are available Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
How to find us
Sharp Coronado Hospital Outpatient Imaging and Cardiovascular Services
250 Prospect Place Coronado, CA 92118
Parking
Visitors may park in front of the hospital. Valet parking is available at the hospital entrance on Prospect Place, Monday through Friday, 7 am to 4:30 pm.