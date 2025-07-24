Sharp Rees-Stealy patients: You may not be eligible for care at this location. Please visit one of these locations.
Sharp Grossmont Express Care
Open- closes 8:00 pm
5525 Grossmont Center Drive, Suite 602, La Mesa, CA 91942
619-740-5724
Fax: 619-740-5725
Hours
Open- closes 8:00 pm
|Thursday
8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Sunday
8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
8:00 am - 8:00 pm
How to find us
5525 Grossmont Center Drive, Suite 602 La Mesa, CA 91942
Parking
Parking is available in Parking Structure 1. Parking is free for visits under an hour. For one-to-four-hour visits, the rate is $4. Fees beyond four hours are an additional $2 every 15 minutes with a maximum of $20 a day. A multiday parking pass is available from the parking attendant for $15.