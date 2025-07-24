Sharp Rees-Stealy patients: You may not be eligible for care at this location. Please visit one of these locations.

Sharp Grossmont Express Care

5525 Grossmont Center Drive, Suite 602, La Mesa, CA 91942

619-740-5724

Fax: 619-740-5725

This is not a Sharp Rees-Stealy lab

If your doctor is part of Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, this lab will not be able to complete your lab work.

Hours

Location Hours
Thursday
8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday
8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday
8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Sunday
8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday
8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday
8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday
8:00 am - 8:00 pm

How to find us

5525 Grossmont Center Drive, Suite 602 La Mesa, CA 91942

Parking

Parking is available in Parking Structure 1. Parking is free for visits under an hour. For one-to-four-hour visits, the rate is $4. Fees beyond four hours are an additional $2 every 15 minutes with a maximum of $20 a day. A multiday parking pass is available from the parking attendant for $15.

