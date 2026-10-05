Alleviate pain, discomfort, muscle spasms and stress while enjoying a sense of serenity and well-being.

50 minutes: $65 (new clients only)

Express Table Massage (30 minutes): $60

1 session (50 minutes): $90

6 sessions: $470

12 sessions: $890

*80-minute massages are available for $140 per session. Please call 619-740-3330 to book.

We accept Flexible Spending Account (FSA) for payment, and payment plans are available. We do not accept insurance. Sharp employees and active volunteers receive 10% off on most services (proof required.)

We offer a variety of massage therapies. Upon arrival, tell your certified massage therapist which type fits your specific needs. Popular massage techniques include:

Deep tissue/sports: can help to relieve chronic muscle problems or injuries

Sports: can help athletes prevent injuries, relieve pain and improve performance

Swedish: one of the most common forms of massage that relaxes the entire body through long gliding strokes

Prenatal: a massage tailored to the needs of expecting mothers

Complimentary aromatherapy and healing touch are also available upon request.

To make an appointment, give us a call at 619-740-3330 or schedule online.