Elkins Center for Health and Healing

Elkins Center for Health and Healing

Closed

- opens tomorrow 8:00 am

9000 Wakarusa St., Building C, La Mesa, CA 91942

619-740-3330

Book an appointment

Appointments are available for scheduling through Mindbody.

Hours

Closed

- opens tomorrow 8:00 am
Location Hours
Thursday
8:00 am - 5:30 pm
Friday
8:00 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday
Closed
Sunday
Closed
Monday
Closed
Tuesday
12:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Wednesday
Closed

How to find us

Elkins Center for Health and Healing

9000 Wakarusa St., Building C La Mesa, CA 91942

Get directions

Parking

Visitors may park in the patient-designated parking spots next to Building A – Outpatient Physical Therapy.

Plan your visit

Spa therapies