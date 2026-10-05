Elkins Center for Health and Healing
Closed- opens tomorrow 8:00 am
9000 Wakarusa St., Building C, La Mesa, CA 91942
Book an appointment
Appointments are available for scheduling through Mindbody.
Hours
Closed - opens tomorrow 8:00 am
Closed- opens tomorrow 8:00 am
|Thursday
8:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Friday
8:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Saturday
Closed
|Sunday
Closed
|Monday
Closed
|Tuesday
12:00 pm - 5:30 pm
|Wednesday
Closed
How to find us
Elkins Center for Health and Healing
9000 Wakarusa St., Building C La Mesa, CA 91942Get directions
Parking
Visitors may park in the patient-designated parking spots next to Building A – Outpatient Physical Therapy.