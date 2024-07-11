Sharp Rees-Stealy patients: This location may not be able to complete your lab work. Please visit one of these locations.
Sharp Laboratory Services at 765 Medical Center Court
Sharp Community Medical Group
SharpCare Medical Group
765 Medical Center Court, Suite 204, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Hours
|Thursday
6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Sunday
7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
6:00 am - 6:00 pm
How to find us
765 Medical Center Court, Suite 204 Chula Vista, CA 91911
Parking
Behind the main Sharp Chula Vista hospital.