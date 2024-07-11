Sharp Rees-Stealy patients: This location may not be able to complete your lab work. Please visit one of these locations.

Sharp Laboratory Services Chula Vista

Sharp Community Medical Group
SharpCare Medical Group
340 4th Ave, Suite 7, Chula Vista, CA 91910
800-827-4277
Fax: 619-409-1818
Appointments

Hours

Location Hours
Thursday
7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday
7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday
Closed
Sunday
Closed
Monday
7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday
7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday
7:00 am - 4:00 pm

How to find us

