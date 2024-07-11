Sharp Rees-Stealy patients: This location may not be able to complete your lab work. Please visit one of these locations.
Sharp Laboratory Services Chula Vista
Sharp Community Medical Group
SharpCare Medical Group
340 4th Ave, Suite 7, Chula Vista, CA 91910
800-827-4277
Fax: 619-409-1818
Open - closes 4:00 pm
Appointments
Skip the wait and reserve a time. Walk-ins always welcome.
Hours
|Thursday
7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
Closed
|Sunday
Closed
|Monday
7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
7:00 am - 4:00 pm
How to find us
