Sharp Rees-Stealy patients: This location may not be able to complete your lab work. Please visit one of these locations.

Sharp Laboratory Services on Fletcher Parkway

Open

- closes 5:00 pm

Sharp Community Medical Group

SharpCare Medical Group

8881 Fletcher Parkway, Suite 345, La Mesa, CA 91942

619-478-8300

Fax: 619-478-8305

Appointments

Skip the wait and reserve a time. Walk-ins always welcome.
This is not a Sharp Rees-Stealy lab

If your doctor is part of Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, this lab will not be able to complete your lab work.

View Sharp Rees-Stealy labsContinue booking

Hours

Open

- closes 5:00 pm
Location Hours
Tuesday
7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday
7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday
7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday
7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday
Closed
Sunday
Closed
Monday
7:00 am - 5:00 pm

How to find us

Sharp Laboratory Services on Fletcher Parkway

8881 Fletcher Parkway, Suite 345 La Mesa, CA 91942

Get directions
619-478-8300

Fax: 619-478-8305