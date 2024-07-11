Sharp Rees-Stealy patients: This location may not be able to complete your lab work. Please visit one of these locations.

Sharp Laboratory Services on Genesee Ave.

Sharp Laboratory Services on Genesee Ave.

Sharp Community Medical Group
SharpCare Medical Group
4320 Genesee Ave., Suite 202, San Diego, CA 92117
800-827-4277
Fax: 858-278-0974
Closed - opens tomorrow 7:00 am

Appointments

Skip the wait and reserve a time. Walk-ins always welcome.

Hours

Closed - opens tomorrow 7:00 am
Location Hours
Thursday
7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday
7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday
Closed
Sunday
Closed
Monday
7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday
7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday
7:00 am - 12:00 pm

How to find us

Sharp Laboratory Services on Genesee Ave.
4320 Genesee Ave., Suite 202 San Diego, CA 92117
800-827-4277
Fax: 858-278-0974