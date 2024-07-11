Sharp Rees-Stealy patients: This location may not be able to complete your lab work. Please visit one of these locations.

Sharp Laboratory Services on Grossmont Center Drive

Sharp Laboratory Services on Grossmont Center Drive

Sharp Community Medical Group
SharpCare Medical Group
5565 Grossmont Center Drive, Building 1, Suite 206, La Mesa, CA 91942
800-827-4277
Fax: 619-667-3912
Open - closes 5:00 pm

Appointments

Skip the wait and reserve a time. Walk-ins always welcome.

Hours

Open - closes 5:00 pm
Location Hours
Thursday
7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday
7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday
Closed
Sunday
Closed
Monday
7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday
7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday
7:00 am - 5:00 pm

How to find us

Sharp Laboratory Services on Grossmont Center Drive
5565 Grossmont Center Drive, Building 1, Suite 206 La Mesa, CA 91942
800-827-4277
Fax: 619-667-3912