Sharp Rees-Stealy patients: This location may not be able to complete your lab work. Please visit one of these locations.

Sharp Laboratory Services Point Loma

Sharp Community Medical Group
SharpCare Medical Group
2790 Truxtun Road, Suite 160, San Diego, CA 92106
800-827-4277
Fax: 619-564-6836
Closed - opens 1:00 pm

Appointments

Skip the wait and reserve a time. Walk-ins always welcome.

Hours

Closed - opens 1:00 pm
Location Hours
Thursday
8:00 am - 12:00 pm,
1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Friday
8:00 am - 12:00 pm,
1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Saturday
Closed
Sunday
Closed
Monday
8:00 am - 12:00 pm,
1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Tuesday
8:00 am - 12:00 pm,
1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Wednesday
8:00 am - 12:00 pm,
1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

How to find us

Sharp Laboratory Services Point Loma
2790 Truxtun Road, Suite 160 San Diego, CA 92106
800-827-4277
Fax: 619-564-6836