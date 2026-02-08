Sharp Mary Birch Center for Women & Newborns Chula Vista

751 Medical Center Ct, Chula Vista, CA 91911

619-502-5800

Hours

Parking

Free visitor parking is available in the parking structures and lots located in front of and behind the main hospital.

Plan your visit

Take a virtual tour

As the largest provider of health care services for women and infants in South San Diego, we are committed to meeting the needs of this growing community.

What to expect when you arrive

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center is committed to helping you through each stage of life — be it welcoming a new baby or undergoing a gynecologic procedure. Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center has been named a “Best Hospital for Maternity Care” by U.S. News & World Report, recognizing our commitment to high-quality care for moms, babies and families.

If you arrive between the hours of 8 pm and 5 am, please enter through the Emergency Department, located south of the Ocean View Tower entrance.

Our concierge staff, or one of our friendly volunteers, will escort you to our dedicated elevators that go directly to Sharp Mary Birch Center for Women & Newborns Chula Vista on the hospital’s third floor.

In triage, we assess the conditions of you and your baby to see if you need to be admitted. Your stay in triage can last 30 minutes to a few hours.

After triage, you will labor and deliver your baby in one of our spacious suites that were made with your comfort in mind. All labor and delivery rooms are private with a dedicated bathroom and shower.

After delivery, you may recover in your labor and delivery suite, or you may be moved to a postpartum room. In our postpartum area, there is a spa-style shower for patients to use. While the shower is shared, each patient will be able to shower in privacy. You will stay a minimum of 24 hours after delivery and 2 to 3 days for cesarean birth.

