Sharp Mesa Vista Mid City outpatient programs will relocate to Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital by Nov. 10, 2026.

Sharp Mary Birch Outpatient Center Vista East

Closed

- opens 8:00 am

902 Sycamore Avenue, Suite 203, Vista, CA 92081

760-476-2929

Fax: 760-216-6038

Hours

Closed

- opens 8:00 am
Location Hours
Wednesday
8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday
8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Friday
8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday
Closed
Sunday
Closed
Monday
8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday
8:00 am - 4:30 pm

How to find us

Sharp Mary Birch Outpatient Center Vista East

902 Sycamore Avenue, Suite 203 Vista, CA 92081

Get directions
760-476-2929

Fax: 760-216-6038

Parking

Parking is located in front of the Sycamore Medical Center building.

Plan your visit