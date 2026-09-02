Sharp Mary Birch Outpatient Center Vista East
Closed- opens 8:00 am
902 Sycamore Avenue, Suite 203, Vista, CA 92081
760-476-2929
Fax: 760-216-6038
Hours
Closed - opens 8:00 am
Closed- opens 8:00 am
|Wednesday
8:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Thursday
8:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Friday
8:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Saturday
Closed
|Sunday
Closed
|Monday
8:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Tuesday
8:00 am - 4:30 pm
How to find us
Sharp Mary Birch Outpatient Center Vista East
902 Sycamore Avenue, Suite 203 Vista, CA 92081Get directions
760-476-2929
Fax: 760-216-6038
Parking
Parking is located in front of the Sycamore Medical Center building.