Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Laboratory
Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group
525 Third Ave., Chula Vista, CA 91910
Closed - opens 7:30 am
Hours
Closed - opens 7:30 am
Closed - opens 7:30 am
|Thursday
7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
8:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Sunday
Closed
|Monday
7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Walk-ins allowed or schedule an appointment in FollowMyHealth.
How to find us
Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Laboratory
525 Third Ave. Chula Vista, CA 91910
Parking
Free parking is available in the parking structure.