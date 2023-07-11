Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Laboratory

Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Laboratory

Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group
525 Third Ave., Chula Vista, CA 91910
Closed - opens 7:30 am

Hours

Closed - opens 7:30 am
Thursday
7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday
7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday
8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sunday
Closed
Monday
7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday
7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday
7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Walk-ins allowed or schedule an appointment in FollowMyHealth.

How to find us

Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Laboratory
525 Third Ave. Chula Vista, CA 91910

Parking

Free parking is available in the parking structure.

Plan your visit