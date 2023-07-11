Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Rehabilitation Services

Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Rehabilitation Services

Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group
344 F St., Suite 300, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Closed - opens tomorrow 7:00 am

Departments

Patient Financial Services

Suite 300

858-499-2410
Patient Liaison

Suite 300

619-397-3084
Pediatric Rehabilitation

Suite 300

858-653-6085
Physical Therapy

Suite 300

619-585-4080
Speech Therapy

Suite 300

858-586-6823

Hours

Closed - opens tomorrow 7:00 am
Location Hours
Sunday
Closed
Monday
7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday
7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday
7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday
7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday
7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday
Closed

How to find us

Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Rehabilitation Services
344 F St., Suite 300 Chula Vista, CA 91910

Parking

Parking is located behind Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery.

Plan your visit