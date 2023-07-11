Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Urgent Care

Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group
525 Third Ave., Chula Vista, CA 91910
619-585-4000
Fax: 619-585-4005
Walk-in wait time
2 hrs 10 mins to 2 hrs 20 mins

Hours

Tuesday
8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday
8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday
8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday
8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday
8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Sunday
8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday
8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Open daily: 8 am to 8 pm.

How to find us

Parking

Free parking is available in the parking structure.

Plan your visit