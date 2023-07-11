Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Urgent Care
Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Urgent Care is located in Chula Vista, California. Our Chula Vista location is a convenient option for urgent care needs for those living and working in Chula Vista, Bonita, Eastlake, Otay Ranch and surrounding South Bay communities of San Diego.
If you're a member of Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, Sharp Rees-Stealy urgent care centers are in your network. But it's always best to check with your insurance provider to confirm your specific coverage.
If you're not a member of Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, you can still visit our urgent care centers or have a virtual visit. Just be sure to contact your insurance provider to determine if your plan covers Sharp Rees-Stealy urgent care services.
Sharp Community Medical Group patients should not seek care at a Sharp Rees-Stealy urgent care, and instead visit one of our Sharp Community Medical Group urgent care locations.
We accept most insurance plans, indemnity and workers' compensation plans, as well as Visa, MasterCard, Discover, American Express and self-pay.
We offer the following services and features at Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Urgent Care:
Medical services:
Same-day medical care for mild-to-moderate health concerns
Other features:
Access to specialists if needed
Doctor and registered nurse on duty at all times
Hot coffee and tea while you wait
Open holidays
In most cases, calling your doctor's office is your best first step when you have cold symptoms, a question about a chronic health problem or you're just not sure where to go.
Urgent care can be an option for:
Colds, cough or flu
Eye, ear or skin infections
Fractures
Minor burns
Minor cuts, bruises and abrasions
Respiratory infections
Strains and sprains
Urinary tract infections
Not sure if you need to visit urgent care? If you are a Sharp Rees-Stealy patient, you can access Sharp Nurse Connection® after-hours or call us at 858-499-2600 during business hours. A nurse will help you determine if you should visit urgent care. If you still have questions, learn where to go to get care today.
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 or visit the nearest emergency room.
Virtual urgent care visits are a convenient way to receive the care you need from the comfort of home. These virtual visits are ideal for symptoms such as:
Allergies
Anxiety/stress
Cough, congestion or sore throat
Diarrhea, nausea or vomiting
Earache or eye discomfort
Minor cuts and burns
Mild headache
Rashes
Sprains and strains
Urinary issues in women
Sharp Rees-Stealy offers virtual urgent care visits daily.
To join a virtual visit, you’ll need a video-enabled computer or mobile device. Some insurance plans charge a copay and share of cost for virtual visits, similar to in-person visits. Check with your health plan for more information.
Look for available reservation times above to visit Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Urgent Care, and save your spot in advance by choosing a time that best fits your needs. This helps to cut your wait time, and prepares our team for your arrival.
Reservation times are estimates and may change if patients with more serious conditions need to be treated first.
After you choose a time, you will submit a form detailing your information and symptoms. We’ll send you an email confirmation with the details of your reservation.
Online reservations may not always be available, depending on current patient volume. If unavailable, view wait times at our other urgent care centers or schedule a virtual visit.
Our urgent care wait times vary, and can change frequently. Wait times are refreshed every five minutes and may fluctuate depending on patient volume and care needs. Refresh this page to see the most up-to-date wait times.