Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Pharmacy

Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group
300 Fir St., San Diego, CA 92101
619-446-1512
Fax: 619-544-0677
Hours

Thursday
Closed
(Thanksgiving Day)
Friday
8:30 am - 2:30 pm
(Day After Thanksgiving)
Saturday
Closed
Sunday
Closed
Monday
8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday
8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday
8:00 am - 6:30 pm

How to find us

Parking

There is no charge to use the parking garage entrance on Grape Street between Third and Fourth avenues.

Plan your visit