Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Pharmacy
Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group
300 Fir St., San Diego, CA 92101
619-446-1512
Fax: 619-544-0677
Closed - opens 8:30 am
(Day After Thanksgiving)
Hours
Closed - opens 8:30 am(Day After Thanksgiving)
Closed - opens 8:30 am
(Day After Thanksgiving)
|Thursday
Closed
(Thanksgiving Day)
|Friday
8:30 am - 2:30 pm
(Day After Thanksgiving)
|Saturday
Closed
|Sunday
Closed
|Monday
8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Tuesday
8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Wednesday
8:00 am - 6:30 pm
How to find us
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Pharmacy
300 Fir St. San Diego, CA 92101
619-446-1512
Fax: 619-544-0677
Parking
There is no charge to use the parking garage entrance on Grape Street between Third and Fourth avenues.