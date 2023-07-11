Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street Radiology

Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street Radiology

Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group
8008 Frost St., Suite 106, San Diego, CA 92123
Closed - opens tomorrow 8:00 am

Hours

Closed - opens tomorrow 8:00 am
Location Hours
Sunday
Closed
Monday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday
Closed

Services

  • Radiology

How to find us

Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street Radiology
8008 Frost St., Suite 106 San Diego, CA 92123

Parking

Parking is $4 for 0 to 4 hours. There is no validation for parking. ACE parking booth payment methods include Visa, MasterCard, check and cash. If you are unable to pay upon leaving, the ACE attendant will require you to fill out a form and you will be billed the parking fee. Unfortunately, we do not have an ATM in our building, so please be prepared with your method of payment.