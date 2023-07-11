Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Radiology

Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group
5525 Grossmont Center Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942
Hours

Location Hours
Sunday
Closed
Monday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday
Closed

Services

  • Radiology

How to find us

5525 Grossmont Center Dr La Mesa, CA 91942

Parking

Parking is available in Parking Structure 1. Parking is free for visits under an hour. For one-to-four-hour visits, the rate is $4. Fees beyond four hours are an additional $2 every 15 minutes with a maximum of $20 a day. A multiday parking pass is available from the parking attendant for $15.