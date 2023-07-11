Sharp Rees-Stealy Mira Mesa Laboratory
Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group
8933 Activity Rd, San Diego, CA 92126
Closed - opens 8:00 am
Hours
Closed - opens 8:00 am
Closed - opens 8:00 am
|Thursday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
Closed
|Sunday
Closed
|Monday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
How to find us
Sharp Rees-Stealy Mira Mesa Laboratory
8933 Activity Rd San Diego, CA 92126
Parking
Free parking is available in the large lots surrounding the building.