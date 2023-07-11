Sharp Rees-Stealy Murphy Canyon Physical Therapy
Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group
9610 Granite Ridge Dr, Suite A, San Diego, CA 92123
Closed - opens tomorrow 7:00 am
Hours
Closed - opens tomorrow 7:00 am
Closed - opens tomorrow 7:00 am
|Sunday
Closed
|Monday
7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
Closed
How to find us
Sharp Rees-Stealy Murphy Canyon Physical Therapy
9610 Granite Ridge Dr, Suite A San Diego, CA 92123
Parking
Free parking is available in front of the building.