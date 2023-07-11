Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Optical Shop
Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group
1400 E Palomar St., Chula Vista, CA 91913
Closed - opens 8:00 am
Hours
|Thursday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
Closed
|Sunday
Closed
|Monday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday through Friday, 8 am to 12 pm and 1 pm to 5 pm. Unless in clinic for an eye appointment, all optical shop visits are by appointment only by calling 619-397-3093.
How to find us
Parking
Please allow extra time for parking during the construction of our new medical building. Beginning early October, free parking for patients and visitors is available in the new parking structure south of the medical building. To access the parking structure, turn south onto Santa Andrea Street and follow the signs. Twenty-minute public parking spaces are also located along East Palomar Street. A patient drop-off and pickup area is located immediately south of the existing medical building. Limited mobility parking is located along the west side of the construction site.