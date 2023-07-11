Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Physical Therapy
16899 W Bernardo Dr, San Diego, CA 92127
Hours
|Sunday
Closed
|Monday
6:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Tuesday
6:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Wednesday
6:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Thursday
6:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Friday
6:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Saturday
Closed
How to find us
16899 W Bernardo Dr San Diego, CA 92127
Parking
Free parking is available in the surface lot and in the four-level structure in front of the medical center.