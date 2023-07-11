Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Urgent Care

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Urgent Care

Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group
16899 W Bernardo Dr, San Diego, CA 92127
858-521-2300
Fax: 858-521-2001
Closed - opens 8:00 am
(Day After Thanksgiving)

Hours

Thursday
8:00 am - 6:00 pm
(Thanksgiving Day)
Friday
8:00 am - 6:00 pm
(Day After Thanksgiving)
Saturday
8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Sunday
8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday
8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday
8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday
8:00 am - 8:00 pm

How to find us

Parking

Free parking is available in the surface lot and in the four-level structure in front of the medical center.

Plan your visit

Virtual urgent care

Virtual urgent care available

Ideal for cold and flu symptoms, digestive troubles, urinary issues and more. Open daily, including nights and weekends.