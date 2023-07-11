Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Pharmacy
Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group
2929 Health Center Drive, San Diego, CA 92123
858-939-6540
Fax: 858-874-2359
Hours
|Thursday
Closed
(Thanksgiving Day)
|Friday
Closed
(Day After Thanksgiving)
|Saturday
Closed
|Sunday
Closed
|Monday
8:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Tuesday
8:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Wednesday
8:30 am - 5:30 pm
How to find us
Parking
Construction is taking place in front of the building. To access free parking in the lot south of the building, enter on Sharp Rees-Stealy Lane, make a right and follow the signs. ADA-compliant parking can be found in the Health Center Drive Parking Structure. Complimentary valet and shuttle services are available on the first-floor parking structure (parking rates apply).