Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Radiology
Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group
2929 Health Center Drive, San Diego, CA 92123
Closed - opens tomorrow 8:00 am
Hours
Closed - opens tomorrow 8:00 am
Closed - opens tomorrow 8:00 am
|Sunday
Closed
|Monday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
Closed
How to find us
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Radiology
2929 Health Center Drive San Diego, CA 92123
Parking
Construction is taking place in front of the building. To access free parking in the lot south of the building, enter on Sharp Rees-Stealy Lane, make a right and follow the signs. ADA-compliant parking can be found in the Health Center Drive Parking Structure. Complimentary valet and shuttle services are available on the first-floor parking structure (parking rates apply).