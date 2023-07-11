Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Radiology
8701 Cuyamaca St, Floor 1, Santee, CA 92071
858-586-6730
Fax: 619-568-8092
Hours
|Sunday
Closed
|Monday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
Closed
Services
- Radiology
How to find us
Parking
Free parking is available in the surface lot.