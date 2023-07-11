Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Pharmacy

Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Pharmacy

Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group
8701 Cuyamaca St, Santee, CA 92071
619-568-8050
Fax: 619-568-8054
Closed - opens 8:30 am
(Day After Thanksgiving)

Hours

Closed - opens 8:30 am
(Day After Thanksgiving)
Thursday
Closed
(Thanksgiving Day)
Friday
8:30 am - 2:30 pm
(Day After Thanksgiving)
Saturday
Closed
Sunday
Closed
Monday
8:30 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday
8:30 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday
8:30 am - 6:30 pm

How to find us

Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Pharmacy
8701 Cuyamaca St Santee, CA 92071
619-568-8050
Fax: 619-568-8054

Parking

Free parking is available in the surface lot.

Plan your visit