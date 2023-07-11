Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Laboratory

Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group
10243 Genetic Center Drive, San Diego, CA 92121
Closed - opens 7:30 am

Hours

Thursday
7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday
7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday
Closed
Sunday
Closed
Monday
7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday
7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday
7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Walk-ins allowed or schedule an appointment in FollowMyHealth.

How to find us

Parking

Free parking is available in the large lots in front of the building. Parking for Urgent Care is available in the rear of the building.

Plan your visit