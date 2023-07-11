Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Pharmacy
Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group
10243 Genetic Center Drive, San Diego, CA 92121
858-526-6080
Fax: 858-526-6079
Hours
|Thursday
Closed
(Thanksgiving Day)
|Friday
8:30 am - 2:30 pm
(Day After Thanksgiving)
|Saturday
Closed
|Sunday
Closed
|Monday
8:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
8:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
8:30 am - 6:00 pm
How to find us
Parking
Free parking is available in the large lots in front of the building. Parking for Urgent Care is available in the rear of the building.