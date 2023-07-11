Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Urgent Care

If you're a member of Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, Sharp Rees-Stealy urgent care centers are in your network. But it's always best to check with your insurance provider to confirm your specific coverage.

If you're not a member of Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, you can still visit our urgent care centers or have a virtual visit. Just be sure to contact your insurance provider to determine if your plan covers Sharp Rees-Stealy urgent care services.

Sharp Community Medical Group patients should not seek care at a Sharp Rees-Stealy urgent care, and instead visit one of our Sharp Community Medical Group urgent care locations.

We accept most insurance plans, indemnity and workers' compensation plans, as well as Visa, MasterCard, Discover, American Express and self-pay.

