Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Urgent Care

Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Urgent Care

Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group
10243 Genetic Center Drive, San Diego, CA 92121
Closed - opens 8:00 am
(Day After Thanksgiving)

Save a spot

Hours

Closed - opens 8:00 am
(Day After Thanksgiving)
Thursday
8:00 am - 6:00 pm
(Thanksgiving Day)
Friday
8:00 am - 6:00 pm
(Day After Thanksgiving)
Saturday
8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Sunday
8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday
8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday
8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday
8:00 am - 8:00 pm

How to find us

Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Urgent Care
10243 Genetic Center Drive San Diego, CA 92121

Parking

Free parking is available in the large lots in front of the building. Parking for Urgent Care is available in the rear of the building.

Plan your visit

Virtual urgent care

Virtual urgent care available

Ideal for cold and flu symptoms, digestive troubles, urinary issues and more. Open daily, including nights and weekends.