Sharp Specialty Pharmacy

3558 Ruffin Road, San Diego, CA 92123
858-627-5644
Fax: 858-636-2236
Closed - opens 8:00 am

Hours

Closed - opens 8:00 am
Thursday
8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday
8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday
Closed
Sunday
Closed
Monday
8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday
8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday
8:00 am - 6:00 pm

How to find us

Sharp Specialty Pharmacy
3558 Ruffin Road San Diego, CA 92123
858-627-5644
Fax: 858-636-2236

Plan your visit

Our accreditations

In September 2021, we earned full accreditation from two of the country’s leading accreditation agencies.

URAC Accreditation Seal – Specialty Pharmacy

URAC
URAC accreditation is a mark of distinction for health care organizations that have demonstrated their commitment to meet national standards for quality, accountability, consumer protection and other key areas.

ACHC gold seal of accreditation

Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC)
With this recognition, Sharp Specialty Pharmacy is dedicated to an ongoing effort to hold ourselves to the highest standard and provide patient care that is focused on positive outcomes.