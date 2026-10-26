Sharp Tri-City Medical Center Outpatient Behavioral Health Services
Closed- opens tomorrow 7:30 am
510 West Vista Way, Vista, CA 92083
Hours
Closed - opens tomorrow 7:30 am
Closed- opens tomorrow 7:30 am
|Monday
7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
Closed
|Sunday
Closed
How to find us
Sharp Tri-City Medical Center Outpatient Behavioral Health Services
510 West Vista Way Vista, CA 92083Get directions