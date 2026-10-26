Sharp Tri-City Medical Center Outpatient Behavioral Health Services

Closed

- opens tomorrow 7:30 am

510 West Vista Way, Vista, CA 92083

760-940-1350

Hours

Closed

- opens tomorrow 7:30 am
Location Hours
Monday
7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday
7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday
7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday
7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday
7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday
Closed
Sunday
Closed

How to find us

Sharp Tri-City Medical Center Outpatient Behavioral Health Services

510 West Vista Way Vista, CA 92083

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