SharpCare Coronado

SharpCare Medical Group
Sharp Community Medical Group
230 Prospect Pl, Suite 340B, Coronado, CA 92118
619-522-4000
Fax: 619-435-0150
Closed - opens 8:00 am

Hours

Thursday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday
8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sunday
Closed
Monday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Services

  • Primary care

How to find us

Parking

Parking is available in the Coronado Physicians Medical Center building on Prospect Place. Parking fees will apply. Street parking is also available surrounding the building. Due to construction at Sharp Coronado Hospital, Prospect Place has temporarily become a one-way street. Look for signage placed on 2nd and 3rd Streets directing patients to the parking lot entrance.

Plan your visit