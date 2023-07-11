SharpCare Coronado
SharpCare Medical Group
Sharp Community Medical Group
230 Prospect Pl, Suite 340B, Coronado, CA 92118
619-522-4000
Fax: 619-435-0150
Closed - opens 8:00 am
Hours
Closed - opens 8:00 am
Closed - opens 8:00 am
|Thursday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
8:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Sunday
Closed
|Monday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Services
- Primary care
How to find us
SharpCare Coronado
230 Prospect Pl, Suite 340B Coronado, CA 92118
619-522-4000
Fax: 619-435-0150
Parking
Parking is available in the Coronado Physicians Medical Center building on Prospect Place. Parking fees will apply. Street parking is also available surrounding the building. Due to construction at Sharp Coronado Hospital, Prospect Place has temporarily become a one-way street. Look for signage placed on 2nd and 3rd Streets directing patients to the parking lot entrance.