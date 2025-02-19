Feb. 12, 2025

Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Women & Newborns has been named to U.S. News & World Report’s 2025 list of Best Hospitals for Maternity Care, marking the third consecutive year the hospital has earned this distinction. The list highlights hospitals nationwide that excel in key maternity care measures, such as low C-section rates, low episiotomy rates, minimal newborn complications and reduced early elective delivery rates.

"We’re proud of our accomplishment and honored to be recognized for our outstanding maternity care," says Kari Bernet, Director of Women and Infant Services at Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Women & Newborns. "It’s a privilege to serve the families of East County during such an important time in their lives and also reflects our commitment to clinical excellence and patient-centered for our community."

Sharp Grossmont serves San Diego’s East County communities and delivers approximately 2,500 babies annually. Besides being recognized on the U.S. News list of Best Hospitals for Maternity Care in 2022-23, 2024 and 2025, the hospital also received national recognition in 2021 from Newsweek when it was named to their Best Maternity Care Hospital list for efforts to maintain low C-section rates, among other best practices. In addition, the hospital earned a spot on the California Health and Human Services Agency C-section honor roll from 2015-19, and again in 2022.

Considered one of the global authorities for hospital rankings and consumer advice, U.S. News released their list in December 2024. The publication evaluated hospitals from across the nation that provide labor and delivery services based on detailed data that was submitted for analysis. This year, 817 hospitals throughout the nation, an all-time high, participated in U.S. News survey, but only half made the list. One purpose of the list is to assist expectant parents, in consultation with their doctors, in making informed decisions about where to receive maternity care.