Sharp extends Sharp Mary Birch brand to East County

Oct. 23, 2025

Sharp HealthCare is expanding the trusted Sharp Mary Birch brand across San Diego County — starting with the rebranding of Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Women & Newborns, now renamed Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns Grossmont.

Sharp Mary Birch is one of the most recognized names in women’s health in the region, known for strong clinical outcomes and high levels of patient trust and loyalty. This strategic expansion builds on that reputation, bringing the Mary Birch name to East County and highlighting the excellent care and outcomes already delivered at Sharp Grossmont. Patients will continue to receive the same trusted care with no changes to their daily experience, while the unified branding will improve efficiency and strengthen connections with patients across the region.

According to Kari Bernet, director of Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns Grossmont, "The Grossmont team is excited about aligning with a name that is already widely recognized for excellence in women’s health."

"This is not about replacing one identity with another," she says. "Rather, it’s an opportunity to elevate the incredible work happening at Grossmont. By more closely connecting our hospitals, we’re amplifying the quality, compassion, and dedication that defines the level of the care we provide to the women and newborns of East County."

Sharp Grossmont delivered more than 2,700 babies last year. It has earned national recognition across five years from U.S. News & World Report as well as Newsweek for excellence in maternity care — reflecting the ongoing trust the community already places in the hospital. Sharp Grossmont’s culture of innovation and accountability drives consistently high-quality safety standards, leading to some of the lowest C-section rates in the nation. The hospital is also ranked in the top 10 percent of hospitals for patient satisfaction in maternal and infant health, a testament to its patient-centered care and The Sharp Experience.