July 1, 2026

Sharp HealthCare and the Tri-City Healthcare District today celebrated a major milestone in North County health care with the dedication of Sharp Tri-City Medical Center, marking the official start of their affiliation and a shared commitment to expanding access to high-quality care for the communities they serve.

The dedication follows the June 2 approval of Measure H by voters in the Tri-City Healthcare District, establishing a 30-year partnership between Sharp HealthCare and the district. As part of the affiliation, Sharp assumed operations of the Oceanside hospital on July 1, and the facility was renamed Sharp Tri-City Medical Center.

The partnership is designed to strengthen long-term financial stability while expanding access to primary and specialty care throughout the region. Planned priorities include bringing the nationally recognized maternity care expertise of Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns to North County, advancing key clinical services such as cancer care, and investing more than $100 million in infrastructure and seismic upgrades.

The collaboration reflects a shared vision focused on innovation, quality outcomes and community health.