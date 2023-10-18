5 tips for a healthier planet — and a healthier you
There are small steps you can take to make it Earth Day every day.
Lifestyle medicine focuses on empowering patients to improve their quality of life by implementing simple lifestyle habits to enhance longevity and prevent chronic disease.
Sharp Rees-Stealy offers a variety of programs for lifestyle-focused care, collectively called the Be Well programs. These programs are designed to inspire you to focus on choices to achieve long-lasting positive health outcomes for yourself while also supporting planetary health.
At Sharp Rees-Stealy, we know that community wellness can be achieved by implementing these six strategies:
Healthful eating
Regular physical activity
Meaningful relationships
Managing stress
Quality sleep
Avoidance of risky substances/habits
Programs we offer:
Need to find a doctor? Search for a lifestyle medicine expert or give us a call at 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm.
