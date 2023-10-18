Take control of your health

Sharp Rees-Stealy offers a variety of programs for lifestyle-focused care, collectively called the Be Well programs. These programs are designed to inspire you to focus on choices to achieve long-lasting positive health outcomes for yourself while also supporting planetary health.

At Sharp Rees-Stealy, we know that community wellness can be achieved by implementing these six strategies:

Healthful eating Regular physical activity Meaningful relationships Managing stress Quality sleep Avoidance of risky substances/habits

Programs we offer:

Additional resources

