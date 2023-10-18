Dr. Olulade smiling and standing in lobby waiting room.

Lifestyle medicine

Lifestyle medicine focuses on empowering patients to improve their quality of life by implementing simple lifestyle habits to enhance longevity and prevent chronic disease.

Take control of your health

Sharp Rees-Stealy offers a variety of programs for lifestyle-focused care, collectively called the Be Well programs. These programs are designed to inspire you to focus on choices to achieve long-lasting positive health outcomes for yourself while also supporting planetary health.

At Sharp Rees-Stealy, we know that community wellness can be achieved by implementing these six strategies:

  1. Healthful eating

  2. Regular physical activity

  3. Meaningful relationships

  4. Managing stress

  5. Quality sleep

  6. Avoidance of risky substances/habits

Programs we offer:

Additional resources

