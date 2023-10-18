Health care on your schedule

We know health issues don't stick to business hours. As a concierge patient of Dr. Ari Laliotis, our concierge medicine program keeps you in touch — 24 hours a day.

As a member, you'll get primary care through our Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar location, a personalized wellness profile, coordination with hospitalists or specialists and a monthly health and wellness e-newsletter. But, most importantly, you'll get around-the-clock access to your doctor by phone, email and patient portal. Your doctor will even make house calls as needed.

Concierge health care eligibility, insurance and pricing

To participate in the concierge program, you must be a patient of Dr. Laliotis. You must also be covered by Medicare, a PPO insurance plan or self-pay — as HMO insurance plans are not accepted. Note that this is not an insurance plan, so all covered services will be billed to your health insurance provider — and you are responsible to pay for uncovered services.

Gain peace of mind, when you need it, at these affordable rates

Individual: $1,875

Couple: $3,375

Dependent, aged 18 to 26: $500

Your contract will last for one year. You will have the option not to renew at the end of the 12-month period, but we do not accept cancellations.

If you would like to discuss an installment payment plan, just let us know and we can help you.

To get started or for more information, please call 858-309-3204.