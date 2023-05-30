About Aristotelis Laliotis, MD

I am currently only accepting concierge medicine patients. My mother worked as a hospital social worker for 40 years. I knew from a very early age that I wanted to be in the health care field. Primary care is about striking a balance between caring for a patient's problems and the prevention of future problems. By listening and working together with my patients, I am best able to accomplish both goals. I am an avid skier and golfer and generally love being outdoors when I am not working. I also enjoy being with my wife and three daughters who are the most important people in my life. I participate in Sharp Rees-Stealy's concierge medicine program.

Age: 56

In practice since: 1997

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: La-lee-otis

Languages: English , Greek

Education Stanford University : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Medical School

Stanford University : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



Areas of focus Cholesterol management

COPD

Depression

Diabetes

Esophageal reflux

Geriatrics

Hypertension

Preventive medicine

Sports medicine

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1124076435