Aristotelis Laliotis, MD
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Sleep medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Aristotelis Laliotis, MD
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Sleep medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Book appointment
First available
Loading...
Loading...
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014
Get directions
Sharp Rees-Stealy Genesee2020 Genesee Ave.
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar2600 Via De La Valle
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
Sharp Rees-Stealy Genesee2020 Genesee Ave.
-
Monday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Aristotelis Laliotis, MD
I am currently only accepting concierge medicine patients. My mother worked as a hospital social worker for 40 years. I knew from a very early age that I wanted to be in the health care field. Primary care is about striking a balance between caring for a patient's problems and the prevention of future problems. By listening and working together with my patients, I am best able to accomplish both goals. I am an avid skier and golfer and generally love being outdoors when I am not working. I also enjoy being with my wife and three daughters who are the most important people in my life. I participate in Sharp Rees-Stealy's concierge medicine program.
Age:56
In practice since:1997
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:La-lee-otis
Languages:English, Greek
Education
Stanford University:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
Stanford University:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Cholesterol management
- COPD
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Esophageal reflux
- Geriatrics
- Hypertension
- Preventive medicine
- Sports medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1124076435
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Aristotelis Laliotis, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
356 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 30, 2023
5.0
Dr. Laliotis is a great physician. I've been seeing him for a number of years now and am very happy with his care.
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Dr. Laliotis is "Fantastic".
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Laliotis has consistently addressed all of my concerns/questions in a caring and respectful manner. I regularly tell my friends I have the best healthcare I've ever had. I try to tell *Dr. Laliotis that I appreciate him as well.
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
Dr. Laliotis genuinely cares about his patients.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Over 250 recognitions
Aristotelis Laliotis, MD, has received over 250 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Aristotelis Laliotis, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Over 250 recognitions
Aristotelis Laliotis, MD, has received over 250 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Aristotelis Laliotis, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.