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Aristotelis T. Laliotis, MD

4.9

409 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Family and Internal Medicine

858-499-2708
Fax: 858-309-3269

2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Family and Internal Medicine

    2600 Via De La Valle
    Suite 200
    Del Mar, CA 92014
    Get directions

    858-499-2708
    Fax: 858-309-3269

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Family and Internal Medicine

2600 Via De La Valle

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

About Aristotelis T. Laliotis, MD

I am currently only accepting concierge medicine patients. My mother worked as a hospital social worker for 40 years. I knew from a very early age that I wanted to be in the health care field. Primary care is about striking a balance between caring for a patient's problems and the prevention of future problems. By listening and working together with my patients, I am best able to accomplish both goals. I am an avid skier and golfer and generally love being outdoors when I am not working. I also enjoy being with my wife and three daughters who are the most important people in my life. I participate in Sharp Rees-Stealy's concierge medicine program.

Age: 59
In practice since: 1997
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: La-lee-otis
Languages: Greek, Spanish

Education

Stanford University: Internship
University of California, San Diego: Medical School
Stanford University: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1124076435

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Aristotelis T. Laliotis, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

409 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 14, 2026

5.0

Dr Laliotis is exceptional

Verified Patient

June 9, 2026

5.0

The best doctor period

Verified Patient

June 1, 2026

5.0

Dr Laliotis always does an excellent job of listening to ensure he comes up with appropriate solutions for any concerns that I have.

Verified Patient

May 31, 2026

5.0

Good

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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