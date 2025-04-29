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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Family and Internal Medicine
2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014
Get directions
858-499-2708
Fax: 858-309-3269
Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Family and Internal Medicine
2600 Via De La Valle
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
I am currently only accepting concierge medicine patients. My mother worked as a hospital social worker for 40 years. I knew from a very early age that I wanted to be in the health care field. Primary care is about striking a balance between caring for a patient's problems and the prevention of future problems. By listening and working together with my patients, I am best able to accomplish both goals. I am an avid skier and golfer and generally love being outdoors when I am not working. I also enjoy being with my wife and three daughters who are the most important people in my life. I participate in Sharp Rees-Stealy's concierge medicine program.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1124076435
Aristotelis T. Laliotis, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
409 ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Verified Patient
June 14, 2026
5.0
Dr Laliotis is exceptional
Verified Patient
June 9, 2026
5.0
The best doctor period
Verified Patient
June 1, 2026
5.0
Dr Laliotis always does an excellent job of listening to ensure he comes up with appropriate solutions for any concerns that I have.
Verified Patient
May 31, 2026
5.0
Good
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Aristotelis T. Laliotis, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Aristotelis T. Laliotis, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Aristotelis T. Laliotis, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
The end of daylight saving time means more light in the morning but less in the evening.
Sleepmaxxing is a viral social media trend that encourages you to use every sleep trick — or “hack” — you can to get a better night’s sleep.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.