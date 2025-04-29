About Aristotelis T. Laliotis, MD

I am currently only accepting concierge medicine patients. My mother worked as a hospital social worker for 40 years. I knew from a very early age that I wanted to be in the health care field. Primary care is about striking a balance between caring for a patient's problems and the prevention of future problems. By listening and working together with my patients, I am best able to accomplish both goals. I am an avid skier and golfer and generally love being outdoors when I am not working. I also enjoy being with my wife and three daughters who are the most important people in my life. I participate in Sharp Rees-Stealy's concierge medicine program.

Age: 59

In practice since: 1997

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: La-lee-otis

Languages: Greek , Spanish

Education Stanford University : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Medical School

Stanford University : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.