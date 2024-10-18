MyChart Medicare scam

A nationwide phishing scam is targeting health care systems that use Epic's MyChart. The messages are titled "MyChart Medicare Kit" or "Senior Health Package" and appear to offer free senior wellness packages. If you receive one of these messages, please delete it and do not click on any links.

Sharp HealthCare will never ask for personal information through email.

Ways to spot a suspicious message

Verify who the sender is and the email it is coming from

Promises of a free gift

You are being asked to provide personal information such as your name, email, phone number, address or credit card

Learn more about how to protect yourself from MyChart scams and frauds.