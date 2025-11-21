Your care is our top priority

At Sharp HealthCare, our team members and patients are at the center of everything we do. We have always been dedicated to providing safe, high-quality health care.

For the past several months, Sharp has been in contract negotiations with United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals (UNAC/UHCP), the union that represents our bargaining unit registered nurses (RNs).

Despite Sharp consistently bargaining in good faith, union leadership has called for a three-day strike starting at 7 am on Wednesday, Nov. 26, and ending at 7 am on Saturday, Nov. 29.

Rest assured

Your care remains our top priority. Sharp anticipated that the union might take this step and has highly qualified nurses and other health care workers ready to provide the excellent care our patients and their family members deserve and expect.

If you have an appointment or procedure scheduled at a Sharp location or with a Sharp provider, please proceed as instructed. Your provider’s office will contact you directly if rescheduling is necessary. We apologize in advance for any inconvenience this may cause our patients and their families.

We remain dedicated, as always, to continuously providing safe, high-quality health care to the San Diego community.